Here's How The New Michelin X Ice Snow+ Performed In A New Winter Tire Test
When winter sets in across the U.S., that means bad weather could be on its way. That includes snow, sleet, and ice, which can all make for dangerous driving conditions. This is where choosing a good winter tire is important, and thanks to a recent review of the new Michelin X-Ice Snow+, we know a bit more than we did before.
Tire Rack's October 2026 winter tire test measured the stopping distance of the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ at 37.4 feet from 12 mph on ice. Its stopping distance on snow at 25 mph was 56.7 feet. In terms of acceleration, the Snow+ hit 12 mph in 22.53 feet on snow, and it reached 60 feet in the test's fastest result of 4.91 seconds on ice. The Michelin X-Ice Snow+ did lose some traction at the height of testing, though it managed to handle the straightaway fairly well. While the Snow+ tires were a bit noisy, they were also user-friendly and responded well to steering.
The Michelin X-Ice Snow+ was evaluated next to the Continental VikingContact 8 and Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak on a custom test track with wintry conditions. The Snow+ had similar high marks as the other two brands, scoring high in steering and road handling, as well as handling and balance, and cornering traction. In the end, the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ came close to the overall score of the VikingContact 8, with IcePeak trailing behind.
What you should know about winter tires
The new Michelin X-Ice Snow+ is classified as a winter tire, which could make things a bit confusing for drivers who are familiar with traditional snow tires and their features. However, there are a few key differences between the two. Winter tires are designed to give drivers better control and improved stopping distance. This is because winter tires are built to handle much more than just snow and ice, which means they're more suited to rain and slush than snow tires. This could make a difference for drivers wanting tires that can perform well over the entire winter versus primarily in ice and snow. That doesn't mean it's a good idea to switch to winter tires before the cold season, however.
The Michelin X-Ice Snow+ is the newest version of the manufacturer's original X-Ice Snow tire. The Snow+ was designed to be more durable than the previous model and also deliver a higher level of performance in winter weather. This is made possible because of the company's proprietary tire tread formula known as Flex-Ice 3.0. This special design is meant to improve driver control even in bad conditions.
According to Michelin, the rolling resistance of the Snow+ is more efficient than the other top three manufacturers, and it has a longer lifespan as well, beating those manufacturers by 33%. This means that the new Michelin X-Ice Snow+ is not only more efficient, but also lasts longer than other industry brands. Additionally, these tires were designed to improve the range of electric vehicles and deliver smooth braking performance across the board.