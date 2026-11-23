When winter sets in across the U.S., that means bad weather could be on its way. That includes snow, sleet, and ice, which can all make for dangerous driving conditions. This is where choosing a good winter tire is important, and thanks to a recent review of the new Michelin X-Ice Snow+, we know a bit more than we did before.

Tire Rack's October 2026 winter tire test measured the stopping distance of the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ at 37.4 feet from 12 mph on ice. Its stopping distance on snow at 25 mph was 56.7 feet. In terms of acceleration, the Snow+ hit 12 mph in 22.53 feet on snow, and it reached 60 feet in the test's fastest result of 4.91 seconds on ice. The Michelin X-Ice Snow+ did lose some traction at the height of testing, though it managed to handle the straightaway fairly well. While the Snow+ tires were a bit noisy, they were also user-friendly and responded well to steering.

The Michelin X-Ice Snow+ was evaluated next to the Continental VikingContact 8 and Bridgestone Blizzak IcePeak on a custom test track with wintry conditions. The Snow+ had similar high marks as the other two brands, scoring high in steering and road handling, as well as handling and balance, and cornering traction. In the end, the Michelin X-Ice Snow+ came close to the overall score of the VikingContact 8, with IcePeak trailing behind.