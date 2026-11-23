If you're thinking of installing a tankless water heater, you should learn about its disadvantages before making a final decision. You should also consider where the water heater will be installed, as there are some caveats to placing one outside instead of inside your home. For starters, yes, you can put some tankless water heaters outdoors, but this may not be the case for every model on the market.

Tankless water heaters can be designed with built-in cold-weather features. Unlike a standard outdoor system, this setup allows the unit to withstand freezing temperatures. Without those controls in place, the water pipes that run to the system could potentially be affected. The U.S. Department of Energy says that a standard tankless system should only be used outdoors in warmer climates, typically across the southernmost part of the country, including Florida, Texas, and across the Gulf Coast.

But why would you want to install a tankless water heater outdoors in the first place? The fact is that some homeowners may not have enough indoor room, or the space to run the necessary vent piping, to accommodate one of these systems. But by placing the system outdoors, you don't have to worry about having enough space. These systems are also self-venting, which solves the other problem, and they can be a bit easier to both access and service as well.