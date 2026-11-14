How To Flush A Tankless Water Heater (And How Often You Should)

From supplying hot water on demand to the compact and unobtrusive form factor, tankless water heaters are a great addition to any home. Plus, a tankless water heater has a significantly longer lifespan than a traditional unit, meaning the higher upfront investment can be worth it. However, one of the most prominent disadvantages of a tankless water heater is the cost of repairs. Proper routine maintenance, including flushing the system, can help avoid issues and repairs. So, how do you flush a tankless water heater on your own?

For this, you'll need a cleaning agent. Pure white vinegar will do. The type matters, though, and you're best off using 2 to 4 gallons of white vinegar with a 5% concentration of acetic acid. You'll also need a 5 gallon bucket to hold the cleaning agent, two hoses, and a sump pump.

Alternatively, you can opt for a specialized flushing kit that contains everything you need, which costs as little as $70. For deep cleaning, you may also want to ditch white vinegar in favor of a high-grade descaler. This solution may cost at least $20 extra, but it's a specialized concoction that contains stronger acids. Because it is a stronger chemical, be sure to check your water heater's manufacturer guidelines before using a descaler.