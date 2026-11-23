Directional tires are designed to roll forward in one direction, and you can often spot them by the V-shaped grooves across the tread. This design helps push water out of the way as the tire rolls, which might come in handy when you have to deal with standing water on the highway. Also, an arrow on the sidewall shows which way the tire should turn.

However, that arrow is easy to overlook until it's time for some routine tire maintenance. Moving a wheel from one side of the car to the other can leave the tire rolling against the arrow, which limits your options during a rotation. The direction also matters if you're having a new set mounted or deciding what to carry as a full-size spare.

Some of the drawbacks are easier to notice once you start shopping, but others only become apparent when the car is out on the road. Certain directional tires can cost more, and more aggressive tread patterns can produce extra road noise on some surfaces. So, if you're considering a set, here are some things to keep in mind before buying one.