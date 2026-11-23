In many parts of the country, one might not think twice about leaving the tanks on their lawn equipment filled throughout the winter months. This is because in places like California, the weather is generally always nice, making mowing in the winter possible. But for those in colder regions, professional lawn care experts generally advise against letting gas sit stagnant in your lawn mower's tank for long periods of time.

Experts also suggest that you don't leave a tank empty when storing it away for the winter, as that introduces a number of issues. Mower manufacturers have their own specific guidelines for storing your equipment for long periods of time, with many suggesting to first run a tank dry.

So, what's the best option for those who will be storing away their powerful gas-powered lawn mowers this winter and want them to fire up nicely when spring rolls around? The answer is to use an ethanol-free fuel in your lawn mower, such as a specialty fuel known as alkylate gasoline. This is a purer type of gas that contains almost zero of the harmful aromatic hydrocarbons and polyaromatics that can break down parts.