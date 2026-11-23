Don't Store Your Lawn Mower With An Empty Gas Tank This Fall - Try This Instead
In many parts of the country, one might not think twice about leaving the tanks on their lawn equipment filled throughout the winter months. This is because in places like California, the weather is generally always nice, making mowing in the winter possible. But for those in colder regions, professional lawn care experts generally advise against letting gas sit stagnant in your lawn mower's tank for long periods of time.
Experts also suggest that you don't leave a tank empty when storing it away for the winter, as that introduces a number of issues. Mower manufacturers have their own specific guidelines for storing your equipment for long periods of time, with many suggesting to first run a tank dry.
So, what's the best option for those who will be storing away their powerful gas-powered lawn mowers this winter and want them to fire up nicely when spring rolls around? The answer is to use an ethanol-free fuel in your lawn mower, such as a specialty fuel known as alkylate gasoline. This is a purer type of gas that contains almost zero of the harmful aromatic hydrocarbons and polyaromatics that can break down parts.
The right gas will help the time pass
Alkylate gas is cleaner than regular fuel, emitting fewer harmful fumes, but it is more expensive at $25 to $30 per gallon. The benefit is that alkylate gas can also remain stable for several years, while regular gas starts going bad after roughly 30 days. A fuel stabilizer is an option, as well, and costs about 45 cents to treat one gallon of fuel. However, using a fuel stabilizer is a more involved process, and it doesn't last as long as alkylate fuel.
The longer regular fuel sits, the more it breaks down and absorbs water from the air. It can then turn into varnish, which can lead to clogs throughout your lawn mower's fuel system. On the other hand, whenever you fully drain gas from your lawn mower's tank and leave it empty, you are putting stress on the system. You allow oxygen to enter, which can bond with any leftover gasoline and turn it into varnish.
Additionally, your lawn mower's fuel system and its various rubber and plastic parts are meant to live submerged. When a tank is emptied, those parts can dry out, leading to cracking, splitting, and breaking off. This is why draining and filling your tank with alkylate gas can be ideal for winter or long-term storage.