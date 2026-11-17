A BMW test mule that is probably the new M4 convertible has been spotted testing ripping around on an unfortunately rainy day in Germany. New sports car convertibles are always a bit of treat to see, as the whole genre has dried up considerably in recent years.

But this supposed M4 test vehicle looks like it has a trick up its camouflaged sleeve. It appears to be an EV, which gives us two bits of information. First, it would be one of an extremely limited number of electric convertibles, second, it may give us a bit of a preview as to what the electric M3 sedan is going to feature.

Hancock/SlashGear

On the EV convertible (sorry, cabriolet) front, really only the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore sits in the very small EV convertible sports car range. Hopefully the Beemer has the performance chops to challenge the Italian two-door in the electrified open-top game.

Judging by the pictures of the wheel hubs and brakes, the M4 test platform has some serious performance. The brake rotors especially are absolutely huge, taking almost the entirety of the inside of the wheel.