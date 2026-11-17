New BMW M4 Convertible Spy Shots Show A Soft Roof But Tease A Drivetrain That's Anything But
A BMW test mule that is probably the new M4 convertible has been spotted testing ripping around on an unfortunately rainy day in Germany. New sports car convertibles are always a bit of treat to see, as the whole genre has dried up considerably in recent years.
But this supposed M4 test vehicle looks like it has a trick up its camouflaged sleeve. It appears to be an EV, which gives us two bits of information. First, it would be one of an extremely limited number of electric convertibles, second, it may give us a bit of a preview as to what the electric M3 sedan is going to feature.
On the EV convertible (sorry, cabriolet) front, really only the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore sits in the very small EV convertible sports car range. Hopefully the Beemer has the performance chops to challenge the Italian two-door in the electrified open-top game.
Judging by the pictures of the wheel hubs and brakes, the M4 test platform has some serious performance. The brake rotors especially are absolutely huge, taking almost the entirety of the inside of the wheel.
A big mean convertible
BMW wouldn't put big brakes and multi-spoked wheels for better cooling just for fun and mean looks. There's likely a formidable electric motor setup underneath for proper M-performance. We already know that BMW is testing a lot of other EV performance cars, but this test mule just confirms everyone's suspicions. Exact details are, of course, not known and we don't know anything about the exact power, range, charging time, or performance figures.
But judging by every other M-car that's ever been made, whatever the M4 cabriolet ends up being will likely be fast and worthy of the M badging. Just so there's something to compare it to, the current gas-powered 2027 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible makes 523 horsepower from a 3.0-liter inline-six and has a 0-60 time of a brisk 3.6 seconds. Electric motors should have no issue beating those figures.
So, there is a lot we don't know about this car. But we do know that it's likely going to be very heavy, very big, and very fast.