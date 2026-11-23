Diesel engines come with a lot of pros and cons, and one of those pros is their versatility. One example of that versatility is that a diesel engine can technically burn home heating oil in many cases. That said, just because you can do something doesn't mean you should, and running a diesel engine on heating oil is a perfect example of that particular axiom.

If you're running a diesel engine, it's important to be able to identify and avoid bad fuel, and a lot of heating oil falls into that category where burning in an engine is concerned. To be fair, standard diesel fuel and heating oil (also called No. 2 fuel oil) are actually pretty closely related. They're both petroleum distillates, made from the same part of crude oil, but they're sold to different specifications.

Diesel fuel has to meet the requirements for engines, while heating oil only has to meet requirements for furnaces and boilers. Heating oil often (though not always) contains more sulfur than diesel fuel, which has an extremely low sulfur limit because it affects a diesel vehicle's exhaust-cleaning equipment and pollution output. Heating oil also lacks a lot of the additives of diesel, including detergents and compounds to increase lubrication, that make it ideal for use in engines.