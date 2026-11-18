Nissan Will Pay You Over $1K To Trade In Your Toyota RAV4
If you've got an old RAV4 sitting around, someone wants to give you some money for it. That someone just so happens to be a rival manufacturer. Between November 2026 and January 2027, Nissan is willing to put up to $1,500 on the table to get Toyota RAV4 drivers to switch to their side.
The offer is extended to eligible drivers and comes with up to $1,500 toward the purchase or lease of a new 2027 Rogue Hybrid. The incentive first became available on November 3, and it's currently only being offered through January 4.
Nissan's only looking for owners of 2021 or newer RAV4 models. Prospective buyers can also combine the trade-in bonus with other Nissan promotions going on at your local dealership, which could come out to even more than $1,500 in all. The offer can also be transferred to members of the same household if, say, one person has a RAV4 to get rid of while another person is in the market for a Nissan.
The Nissan Rogue Hybrid works differently
The 2027 Rogue Hybrid introduces the automaker's new e-Power technology to the model lineup. It brings a new approach to hybrid propulsion compared to the conventional systems found in many competing SUVs such as the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V, for example.
Instead of having a gasoline engine and electric motors working together to drive the wheels, the Rogue Hybrid uses its gas engine to generate electricity and maintain the battery's charge. Two electric motors then handle the actual movement of the vehicle. With this, Nissan gives you many of the advantages of driving an electric vehicle without also requiring you to rely solely on battery power.
Obviously, the financial incentive is just as worthy of consideration. The 2027 Rogue Hybrid's MSRP is $35,490, while the 2027 RAV4's is $32,300. With $1,500 off (not to mention the possibility of more when combined with other offers), you can get the Nissan's price down much closer to the Toyota's. If that's your only barrier, this deal practically eliminates it. If you're interested, you ultimately have until January to decide.