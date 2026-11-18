If you've got an old RAV4 sitting around, someone wants to give you some money for it. That someone just so happens to be a rival manufacturer. Between November 2026 and January 2027, Nissan is willing to put up to $1,500 on the table to get Toyota RAV4 drivers to switch to their side.

The offer is extended to eligible drivers and comes with up to $1,500 toward the purchase or lease of a new 2027 Rogue Hybrid. The incentive first became available on November 3, and it's currently only being offered through January 4.

Nissan's only looking for owners of 2021 or newer RAV4 models. Prospective buyers can also combine the trade-in bonus with other Nissan promotions going on at your local dealership, which could come out to even more than $1,500 in all. The offer can also be transferred to members of the same household if, say, one person has a RAV4 to get rid of while another person is in the market for a Nissan.