Tractor Supply Is Selling A 4,200 PSI Pressure Washer With A Honda Engine – Here's What It Costs
When it comes to selecting a major pressure washer brand, buyers are likely focusing on price, capability, or both. This can make finding the right model for your particular situation tough, as several retailers carry some affordable models that are packed with features. For example, Tractor Supply now has a newly arrived option, the BE Power Equipment Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer, for a price of $1,399.
That price is before taxes, which can vary based on your location. It also doesn't include shipping, which is calculated when the pressure washer is placed into your cart. This specific item, due to its size and weight, carries a charge known as the Big & Bulky fee which applies to delivery and pickup. In this case, that fee is around $100 for this item alone. That makes your total price, before taxes, roughly $1,505.
The price will also increase if you choose to add a protection plan. A 1-year plan will cost you an additional $229.99, while a 2-year plan costs $319.99. Both of these protection plans are separate from the manufacturer warranty and don't kick in until after that warranty has ended. If you decide to charge your purchase, you can save some money by applying for the TSC credit card. As long as you pay the full amount within 24 months from the date of purchase, you'll pay zero interest.
Specifications, features, and warranty
The BE Power Equipment Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer features a gasoline-powered Honda engine along with a triplex pump, delivering a maximum of 4,200 PSI. It operates using cold water and comes with a 50-inch high-pressure steel-woven hose, a 36-inch spray gun wand, and four Quick-Connect nozzles. This 150-pound unit rolls thanks to 12-inch tires on the back, allowing you to easily move the setup where you need it.
This pressure washer is commercial grade, which means it's heavy-duty and can tackle some work that other models are perhaps not rated to handle. For example, the BE pressure washer can be used to clean a variety of mechanical equipment, as well as vehicles and trailers, along with tough materials like concrete. But it can also handle the usual surfaces that other pressure washers are used for, including vinyl siding, driveways, sidewalks, and a lot more.
BE's limited warranty coverage begins on the date of purchase and only covers defects that happen during regular use of the system. This means that if the pressure washer is misused or not protected with regular maintenance and something goes wrong, the company will likely not cover it. The use of incorrect fluids in the machine could also contribute to BE denying a claim, and a proof of purchase is required with all warranty claims.