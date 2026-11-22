When it comes to selecting a major pressure washer brand, buyers are likely focusing on price, capability, or both. This can make finding the right model for your particular situation tough, as several retailers carry some affordable models that are packed with features. For example, Tractor Supply now has a newly arrived option, the BE Power Equipment Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer, for a price of $1,399.

That price is before taxes, which can vary based on your location. It also doesn't include shipping, which is calculated when the pressure washer is placed into your cart. This specific item, due to its size and weight, carries a charge known as the Big & Bulky fee which applies to delivery and pickup. In this case, that fee is around $100 for this item alone. That makes your total price, before taxes, roughly $1,505.

The price will also increase if you choose to add a protection plan. A 1-year plan will cost you an additional $229.99, while a 2-year plan costs $319.99. Both of these protection plans are separate from the manufacturer warranty and don't kick in until after that warranty has ended. If you decide to charge your purchase, you can save some money by applying for the TSC credit card. As long as you pay the full amount within 24 months from the date of purchase, you'll pay zero interest.