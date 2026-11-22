You have a lot of criteria to keep in mind when shopping for your next set of tires. Aside from key elements like the brand you choose to buy from and how much you're willing to spend, you want to consider what exactly your new tires can do. Fortunately, major tire brands like Michelin have a lot to say in regard to their products' distinguishing features. Therefore, if you care about rolling resistance, for example, Michelin makes it known which varieties you should prioritize.

If you haven't already, it's a good idea to make rolling resistance something you always consider before buying new tires. For those unfamiliar, rolling resistance is the force opposing a tire's movement as it rolls along the road. Several elements, such as wind drag and friction with the ground, cause rolling resistance, but energy loss from tire deformation is the primary culprit. Tires that struggle with rolling resistance use more energy, increasing fuel consumption in gas-engine vehicles and reducing driving range in electric ones.

Luckily for consumers, Michelin lets the public know which of its tires have an easier time with rolling resistance than others. Here are four of the brand's tires engineered to minimize rolling drag.