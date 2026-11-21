It's one of the fall season's most common tropes: a bearded lumberjack chopping wood on a tree stump, his red flannel keeping him warm in the crisp autumn air. But in reality, splitting logs isn't actually as effortless as these guys make it seem. Anyone who's ever attempted to chop wood in real life will tell you the same: It's a pain. Nevertheless, for homeowners who heat with firewood or have to maintain wooded property, it's a job that has to be done. (Just not always by hand.)

If you don't have a lumberjack on hand, Tractor Supply has another way to chop your firewood in preparation for the colder months. It's the CountyLine 40-Ton Log Splitter: a gas-powered wood chopper that uses a 389cc Honda GX390 engine to deliver 40 tons of splitting force on logs up to 36 inches wide and 25 inches long. (The same engine you'll find on some top-rated pressure washers.) It's currently going for $2,999.99 both in stores and online.

This CountyLine log splitter comes with a 10-second cycle time and a two-stage hydraulic pump rated at 20 gallons per minute to break down even the most stubborn pieces of wood at a reliable pace. The Honda engine produces 11.7 horsepower and 19.54 foot-pounds of torque, while the machine operates at a maximum hydraulic pressure of 3,800 PSI. It can also switch between horizontal and vertical modes to make splitting larger logs easier.