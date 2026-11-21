Tractor Supply Is Selling A Log Splitter With A 389cc Honda Engine – Here's What It Costs
It's one of the fall season's most common tropes: a bearded lumberjack chopping wood on a tree stump, his red flannel keeping him warm in the crisp autumn air. But in reality, splitting logs isn't actually as effortless as these guys make it seem. Anyone who's ever attempted to chop wood in real life will tell you the same: It's a pain. Nevertheless, for homeowners who heat with firewood or have to maintain wooded property, it's a job that has to be done. (Just not always by hand.)
If you don't have a lumberjack on hand, Tractor Supply has another way to chop your firewood in preparation for the colder months. It's the CountyLine 40-Ton Log Splitter: a gas-powered wood chopper that uses a 389cc Honda GX390 engine to deliver 40 tons of splitting force on logs up to 36 inches wide and 25 inches long. (The same engine you'll find on some top-rated pressure washers.) It's currently going for $2,999.99 both in stores and online.
This CountyLine log splitter comes with a 10-second cycle time and a two-stage hydraulic pump rated at 20 gallons per minute to break down even the most stubborn pieces of wood at a reliable pace. The Honda engine produces 11.7 horsepower and 19.54 foot-pounds of torque, while the machine operates at a maximum hydraulic pressure of 3,800 PSI. It can also switch between horizontal and vertical modes to make splitting larger logs easier.
What to know before you buy
For its $2,999.99 price tag, you also get a log catcher included to help manage split pieces. There's also an automatic return feature that helps get the splitter ready for the next log. The unit also comes with DOT-approved 18-inch pneumatic tires and a 2-inch ball coupler for easy towing. (It's 781 pounds in all, so just be sure you don't tow over your vehicle's capacity.) All in all, the CountyLine log splitter measures 94.9 inches long, 50.4 inches wide, and 47.2 inches tall. Its fuel tank holds 6.45 quarts of fuel, while its hydraulic system has a capacity of 9.8 gallons. The manufacturer recommends 10W-30 oil for the engine.
The GX390 engine is a four-cycle gasoline model with manual starting, so you should factor in basic routine engine tune-ups, general maintenance, and fuel expenses when figuring the long-term cost of ownership. Your purchase also comes with warranty protection. CountyLine backs the splitter with a five-year warranty covering materials and workmanship, while the Honda engine and hydraulic components each come with three years of coverage. One final note: This log splitter is available for purchase in every state but California.