Long-distance travel in the United States can often be a messy, and pricey affair. It's even pricier when oil and gas costs surge. For some people, how efficiently we travel goes beyond a question of personal effort and budgeting; it's an issue you actively plan around, advocate for, and vote on. You might have debates about trains versus planes on your mind, so let's get it out of the way: Yes, trains tend to be more energy-efficient than planes, though not every route.

Data reported by Amtrak to the U.S. Department of Transportation indicates it used about 1,874 British thermal Units (Btu) to move a single passenger one mile in 2024. On domestic flights, the airline industry at large spent 2,163 Btu per passenger-mile, or about 15% more energy. While total energy usage includes plenty of overhead consumption, from deadhead movements (tris run without paying passengers) to waste in electrical generation and distribution, it does give us the best sense of how efficient each mode actually is across complete operations.

Fundamental modal differences, such as how many stops a train versus a plane, rule out individual trip comparisons based on publicly available datasets. That said, for any comparable origin-destination pair outside of the Northeast Corridor — Amtrak's busiest line, electrified end to end — energy efficiency is a toss-up between the two modes. Along the Boston-to-Washington megalopolis, Amtrak will tend to fare better.