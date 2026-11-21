Different types of snowblowers clear snow in different ways. For example, a two-stage snowblower will typically have an auger that pulls snow off the ground, along with an impeller that distributes the collected snow out through the discharge chute. A single-stage snowblower, on the other hand, will usually have the auger, but not the impeller. As such, this type of snowblower isn't necessarily ideal for everyone.

It's important to understand the potential drawbacks of a single-stage snowblower before buying one. You don't want to spend money on a machine that won't serve your needs during the winter months.

That said, for some, a single-stage snowblower is perfectly adequate. Just remember, even if you've identified the right type of snowblower for your property, the manufacturer can also make a significant difference in how useful the machine actually is. Thus, while learning about the differences between various types of snowblowers, you may also want to research the reputations of major snowblower brands.