Chainsaws, especially gas-powered versions, are fairly simple machines, which shouldn't be all that surprising for a tool invented over 100 years ago. It consists of a two-stroke engine that spins a chain around a bar at high speed once you pull the starter cord and push on the throttle. The engine is similar to that you would find in an old car, and those engines have a choke valve in their carburetor - and so do chainsaws.

The choke is a simple plate that controls how much air is flowing into the engine, the main purpose being to control the air/fuel mixture during the starting process. Gasoline has different properties depending on the temperature, meaning that when you start a cold engine, fuel won't vaporize as easily and the engine will struggle to start. For chainsaws and cars alike, the solution is closing the choke. Doing this cuts the amount of air and creates a richer fuel mixture (higher fuel-to-air ratio), helping the engine go boom a lot easier.

You'll probably always have to close the choke during startups, with one exception — warm engines. Failing to start is one of the biggest potential issues with gas chainsaws, but in warm weather it's a lot easier. Heat makes gasoline evaporate faster, so if the fuel mixture is too rich when starting a warm engine (more fuel), it can flood the carburetor, and the engine won't be able to start. This is why some chainsaws have a summer and winter mode. If your saw is still warm from previous use or you left it out in the sun, then you'll have to start it with the choke open.