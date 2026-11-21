The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently released its list of the types of cars most likely to result in the driver's death in a crash. This data — which covers vehicles from the 2023 model year, as well as similar earlier models, and were involved in accidents from 2021 through 2024 — pinpoints a variety of small cars, muscle cars, and sports cars as the vehicles most likely to kill their drivers. In case you are wondering, the focus on drivers is based on the simple fact that every car has a driver, but there may or may not be passengers. Since 1989, the agency has been figuring out the fatality rates for drivers every three years. In fact, 2023 was the previous time the agency released a list of the cars most likely to kill the driver in a crash.

Some cars are small and offer less protection for their drivers, and they may also have low safety ratings from the IIHS, while others are likely driven more aggressively, putting their drivers at added risk as a result. The vehicles that have the highest driver death rates in accidents are led by two very small cars, the Kia Rio and Nissan Versa. The next three on the list were large cars, the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger with the HEMI engine, and Dodge Challenger. These were followed by vehicles of different sizes and types: the Kia Forte, Chevrolet Malibu, Hyundai Venue (a small SUV), Nissan Altima, and Nissan Maxima.