IIHS Crash Test Results Show Which Type Of Car Is Most Likely To Be Deadly For The Driver
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently released its list of the types of cars most likely to result in the driver's death in a crash. This data — which covers vehicles from the 2023 model year, as well as similar earlier models, and were involved in accidents from 2021 through 2024 — pinpoints a variety of small cars, muscle cars, and sports cars as the vehicles most likely to kill their drivers. In case you are wondering, the focus on drivers is based on the simple fact that every car has a driver, but there may or may not be passengers. Since 1989, the agency has been figuring out the fatality rates for drivers every three years. In fact, 2023 was the previous time the agency released a list of the cars most likely to kill the driver in a crash.
Some cars are small and offer less protection for their drivers, and they may also have low safety ratings from the IIHS, while others are likely driven more aggressively, putting their drivers at added risk as a result. The vehicles that have the highest driver death rates in accidents are led by two very small cars, the Kia Rio and Nissan Versa. The next three on the list were large cars, the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger with the HEMI engine, and Dodge Challenger. These were followed by vehicles of different sizes and types: the Kia Forte, Chevrolet Malibu, Hyundai Venue (a small SUV), Nissan Altima, and Nissan Maxima.
Which cars are least likely to cause the death of the driver in a crash?
As you might expect, the vehicles that are the least likely to kill their drivers in an accident are some of the largest and heaviest vehicles on the road — SUVs (specifically luxury-branded SUVs with four-wheel drive) and pickup trucks. This stands to reason, since a large, heavy vehicle like an SUV is likely to fare much better in a collision than a smaller, lighter one. It's simple physics.
Leading the list of the 10 vehicles with the lowest driver death rates are the large Audi Q7, followed by the BMW X7, Chevrolet Tahoe, and two Mercedes-Benz SUVs, the GLB and GLE. The Toyota Tundra CrewMax pickup is next, followed by four more SUVs: the Porsche Macan, BMW X5, Toyota RAV4 Prime, and Volkswagen Atlas.
One additional interesting measurement put out by the IIHS is called the "other-driver death rate," which measures the number of drivers killed in the vehicles also involved in the collisions with each of these vehicle models. The list is dominated by large and very large pickup trucks, with the Ram 3500 crew cab taking the top spot, followed by both HEMI and non-HEMI versions of the Dodge Charger, six more big pickups, and the Cadillac XT5 SUV in 10th.