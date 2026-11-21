When fall temperatures arrive, most would agree their primary concern is keeping their house comfortable. But what about the garage? It makes sense: Even the most project-obsessed among us will ultimately spend more time inside the house than in the garage. Too cold inside, you just crank up the thermostat. Too cold in the garage, you just add another layer or two before getting back to work. For the sake of your car, your storage, and even your health, it's worth being a little more attentive to the temperature inside your garage.

Now, that's not to suggest your garage needs the same kind of climate control as the rest of the house. While there are simple ways to upgrade your garage for year-round comfort, that's a little much. Nevertheless, letting your garage get excessively cold or damp in the fall and winter can create all sorts of problems. As a rule of thumb, you should try to keep the surfaces in your garage above the dew point to prevent condensation. The ideal temperature beyond that will depend on what the garage is used for.