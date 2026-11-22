Establishing a permanent base on the Moon is one of humanity's goals in order to eventually reach Mars and other celestial bodies in the Solar System. Having a base on the Moon would make future spaceflights easier, as fuel could be mined from the regolith, which is the Moon's uppermost layer consisting of dust, rock, and mineral fragments covering the surface and the layers beneath. Regolith also contains water ice, oxygen, and other elements that could be used to fuel future rockets, but it also presents an opportunity for building.

Transporting construction materials from the Earth to the Moon is an expensive and challenging process, so many scientists and engineers have proposed using what's there as building materials. Instead of pouring concrete and putting up frames made of timber or steel, regolith could be scooped up, processed, and made into large bricks, as one study from the University of Arkansas demonstrated. Researchers at the university published a paper in August 2026 in the journal NPJ Advanced Manufacturing called "Additive manufacturing of lunar regolith for reconfigurable building blocks toward lunar habitation."

The paper outlines the process of transforming loose, non-homogeneous regolith into LEGO-like bricks. It details how 3D printing in the form of laser powder bed fusion could take the regolith's fine, powder-like substance, pack it into a form, and hit it with a laser to fuse the powder into a single object. The process is called sintering, and it's one of the leading concepts being explored for potential lunar base construction, which is something the U.S. government is paying $1 million for, as NASA is returning to the Moon after more than half a century.