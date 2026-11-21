For some boaters, selecting an outboard engine is all about the power. That's especially true for speedboats, as the whole point is to tear across the water at high speeds on a beautiful day. But everything can change when winter hits, as the engine's condition can become more of a concern than ever before. When it comes to how cold is considered too cold for a boat engine, the answer can depend on the model.

For example, some manufacturers design outboard engines that can handle extremely cold temperatures. That includes Mercury Marine, an outboard motor company that builds engines capable of handling a temperature of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. However, other manufacturers such as Honda and Yamaha don't typically post specific cold temperature ratings for their outboard engines. This means that if you plan to go out on a cold day, you should know what your engine model's temperature rating is beforehand. Check your owner's manual or contact a local dealer for more information.

The reason it's not a one-size-fits-all temperature rating is because outboard motors are not all built the same. As an example, raw-water cooling systems take water from the body of water that your boat is operating in and pump it throughout the engine. In contrast, a closed-loop coolant system uses an enclosed setup of water and antifreeze. Because of their design, boat engines may respond differently to freezing cold temperatures.