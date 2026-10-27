Who Makes Mercury Boat Engines & Where Are They Built?
Mercury is one of the best-known names in boating, widely regarded for making outboard boat motors and drive systems for everything from basic fishing boats to large pleasure boats. As such, it's no wonder the company built a few of the most powerful outboard boat engines ever. That said, Mercury Marine builds Mercury boat engines, a company focused on marine engines and propulsion, and its parent company, Brunswick Corporation, owns it.
Elmer Carl Kiekhaefer founded Mercury Marine in 1939 after buying an engine factory in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brunswick bought the company in 1961, when it was called Kiekhaefer Mercury, and since then, it has expanded far beyond its original footprint to become a major worldwide builder of boat motors. In fact, Mercury Marine has over 5,200 employees around the globe, and its main headquarters are in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
In addition, the company's global reach includes several regional headquarters and nine manufacturing plants. The manufacturing locations are: Fond du Lac (Wisconsin), Juárez (Mexico), Komagane (Japan, operated through a joint venture with Tohatsu Corporation), Petit-Rechain (Belgium), St. Cloud (Florida), and Suzhou (China). Mercury Marine's regional headquarters are spread out over several continents, including locations in Petit-Rechain (Belgium), Dandenong (Australia), Milton (Ontario, Canada), Miramar (Florida), and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
Are Mercury outboard motors reliable?
Many boat dealers and boating enthusiasts consider modern Mercury outboard motors to be rather reliable on the water. While an outboard motor's average lifespan varies by manufacturer and maintenance, Mercury Marine offers warranty protection, regular service plans, official owner guides, and a nationwide network of approved dealers for expert repairs and maintenance.
Still, maintenance is key, as routine checkups, proper winter storage, clean fuel, and rust prevention all play a big role in how many years a motor will last. In fact, Mercury's warranty information emphasizes following the recommended maintenance schedule. Though outboard motors have certain disadvantages, dealers say most Mercury's engine breakdowns aren't caused by factory defects, but by simple skipped maintenance, such as using stale fuel or running on a dying battery. Staying on top of regular upkeep, getting over 15 seasons of use out of Mercury's boat motor in freshwater is a reasonable expectation.