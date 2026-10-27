Who Makes Mercury Boat Engines & Where Are They Built?

Mercury is one of the best-known names in boating, widely regarded for making outboard boat motors and drive systems for everything from basic fishing boats to large pleasure boats. As such, it's no wonder the company built a few of the most powerful outboard boat engines ever. That said, Mercury Marine builds Mercury boat engines, a company focused on marine engines and propulsion, and its parent company, Brunswick Corporation, owns it.

Elmer Carl Kiekhaefer founded Mercury Marine in 1939 after buying an engine factory in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Brunswick bought the company in 1961, when it was called Kiekhaefer Mercury, and since then, it has expanded far beyond its original footprint to become a major worldwide builder of boat motors. In fact, Mercury Marine has over 5,200 employees around the globe, and its main headquarters are in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

In addition, the company's global reach includes several regional headquarters and nine manufacturing plants. The manufacturing locations are: Fond du Lac (Wisconsin), Juárez (Mexico), Komagane (Japan, operated through a joint venture with Tohatsu Corporation), Petit-Rechain (Belgium), St. Cloud (Florida), and Suzhou (China). Mercury Marine's regional headquarters are spread out over several continents, including locations in Petit-Rechain (Belgium), Dandenong (Australia), Milton (Ontario, Canada), Miramar (Florida), and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).