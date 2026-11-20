It seems silly to say there's an app for virtually everything because, well, there really is an app for everything these days. That means if you don't want your life and phone overflowing with them, you have to be more discerning about which ones you download, install, and use. With some stores, it's downright necessary to have the app handy, whether to take advantage of special checkout offers or to complete various actions, such as placing a pickup order. Is that the case with Harbor Freight's mobile app experience, and should you have it ready to go ahead of your next in-store visit?

To be frank, there isn't anything special going on with Harbor Freight's app. There are no augmented reality features, in-store maps to reference, real-time promotions, or location-based offers. There isn't even a way to check out what a tool would look like in your garage or on your workbench with the camera like you can do with some of the best home improvement apps. Harbor Freight's mobile app is all business with minimal pleasure, allowing you to shop online by department, check product availability, find which aisle a product is in, and build a shopping list. (On second thought, the shopping list might come in handy before a big trip.) The Harbor Freight app has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating on the Apple App Store and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on Google Play.