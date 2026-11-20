This Leaf Blower Attachment Extends To Make Fall Gutter Cleaning Easier
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Fallen leaves can be a headache for homemakers who have to clean them from their driveways, yards, vehicles, and gutters. While all but the last of these locations can be reached from the safety of the ground, you will need to find another solution to reach all the way up to your roof to get fall leaves out of the gutter. The obvious choice is using a ladder, but that could also be time consuming if you have to readjust several times to get all the way down the gutter. If you are looking for an alternative solution, you might check out a special attachment from Milwaukee that could make this job easier.
The Milwaukee Blower Gutter Attachment is a long extension you connect to the nozel of one of two different tools: the standard M18 Fuel Blower (model 3017) or the Dual Battery Blower (model 2824). Once the extension tubes are connected, you can get more than 8 feet of additional length. This could allow you to reach the gutters of a one-story home from the ground. The elbow piece on the end of the attachment can also be adjusted in a complete 360-degree turn, allowing you to move leaves and other material into any direction. It is available at Home Depot for $89.97, though in-store availability can vary. You also have the option, depending on your location, to get the attachment shipped free to your home or to your local Home Depot store for pickup.
What to know about the Milwaukee Blower Gutter Attachment
The Milwaukee M18 Blower Gutter Attachment has been rated 4.1 out of 5 stars on the Home Depot website. The majority of comments are positive, with customers noting its ease of use and convenient design. However, there are some reports of the attachment not remaining connected, while other reviewers complained that it didn't fit their blower model. You should double check your version before ordering because, as of this writing, Milwaukee does not offer an adapter for use on other leaf blower models.
There are some other third-party attachments available, which can give you the same or even more reach than the Milwaukee model. Some of these options can stretch up to two stories, potentially allowing you to reach up to 24 feet or higher. Beware that these attachments may not be recognized by Milwaukee as officially compatible components, however, which means you will have to be sure they fit in the first place and might void your warranty should any issues arise.
It's also important to know that, while the Milwaukee Blower Attachment could allow you to reach the gutters while standing on the ground, that's where you should remain while you're working. Milwaukee specifically warns against using a blower while standing on a ladder or on the roof. You also shouldn't attempt to use it from a nearby tree, either, which could be even more dangerous than your roof.