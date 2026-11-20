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Fallen leaves can be a headache for homemakers who have to clean them from their driveways, yards, vehicles, and gutters. While all but the last of these locations can be reached from the safety of the ground, you will need to find another solution to reach all the way up to your roof to get fall leaves out of the gutter. The obvious choice is using a ladder, but that could also be time consuming if you have to readjust several times to get all the way down the gutter. If you are looking for an alternative solution, you might check out a special attachment from Milwaukee that could make this job easier.

The Milwaukee Blower Gutter Attachment is a long extension you connect to the nozel of one of two different tools: the standard M18 Fuel Blower (model 3017) or the Dual Battery Blower (model 2824). Once the extension tubes are connected, you can get more than 8 feet of additional length. This could allow you to reach the gutters of a one-story home from the ground. The elbow piece on the end of the attachment can also be adjusted in a complete 360-degree turn, allowing you to move leaves and other material into any direction. It is available at Home Depot for $89.97, though in-store availability can vary. You also have the option, depending on your location, to get the attachment shipped free to your home or to your local Home Depot store for pickup.