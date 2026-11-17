In a pure side-by-side spec sheet comparison, the 2026 Ram 1500's standard output 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine offers a bit more in terms of horsepower, torque, and towing capacity over the hefty 5.7-liter HEMI V8. The newer powerplant provides an additional 25 horsepower (420 versus 395) and an extra 59 pound-feet of torque (469 versus 410). The Hurricane also edges out the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in towing capability, with its maximum towing capacity (achieved with the optimum combination of factory options and equipment) of 11,610 pounds. Conversely, a properly equipped HEMI offers up to 11,320 pounds of towing capacity, 290 pounds less.

The Hurricane isn't a bad engine, as we found it more than ample in our 2025 Ram 1500 Warlock review, but the HEMI's roots run deep for its many fans. When Ram's parent company Stellantis canceled the HEMI, it brought it back after consumers demanded it. In fact, after the automaker announced the end of the HEMI's production in late 2023, Ram's sales in the first half of 2024 dropped nearly 20% compared to the same period a year prior, per Mopar Insiders. And the Ram 1500 isn't the only 2026 model that got a HEMI engine again, either.

It should be noted, though, Ram is only offering the HEMI in specific configurations at an additional cost over the Hurricane. For instance, to get the HEMI, you must opt for the shortest bed and the crew cab setup. Certain trims like the Laramie come with the Hurricane standard, but to get the HEMI, you'll need to pay an extra $1,200 or $2,895.