5 Of The Best Motorcycle Tires For Cornering
Taking corners with motorcycles is a little different than with four-wheeled vehicles, mostly because it requires leaning to the side. As the motorcycle leans, the contact area moves toward the shoulder of the tire, so the grip and shape of that area are important to how steadily you can hold your line. That goes for following a winding road on a weekend ride or turning through a dirt track.
Manufacturers often use soft rubber on the shoulders for grip, with firmer material underneath to support it when the bike is leaned over. The profile of the tire is important because it influences how it goes into a corner. The tire carcass controls how it flexes under load during braking or acceleration. On loose ground, the shape and position of the tread blocks also help the tire get traction as the wheel spins.
Of course, your commute probably doesn't require the same rubber as a weekend spent chasing lap times. The big motorcycle tire brands have options to cover different bikes and surfaces. We've selected five, for uses ranging from touring to track days and motocross, taking into consideration their construction and explain what each offers when you lean into a turn.
Bridgestone Battlax Racing Street RS12
Bridgestone's Battlax lineup covers sport touring and the track, with the Racing Street RS12 aimed at riders looking for more grip on dry pavement. It arrived in the market in 2026 as a successor to the RS11, with revised rubber compounds, tread and construction. The design is derived from the company's motorcycle endurance racing, and Bridgestone even calls it the grippiest dry-weather option in its road-legal Battlax lineup. So, it's an option for winding roads and track days, though the type of tire itself is a key factor in how long it will last.
The RS12 has a new tread pattern to put more rubber in contact with the road when the bike is leaned over. The front tire's flexible HE-MS Belt spreads the contact pressure more evenly across the tread, helping keep the rubber in contact with the surface as loads change through a corner. Bridgestone also says the revised compounds and construction are designed to maintain grip over multiple laps, which is useful during longer sessions on the track.
Michelin Road 6
Not every weekend ride is blessed with sunshine, and the Michelin Road 6 is a sport-touring tire designed around the needs of the rider who commutes, travels and enjoys riding in changing weather. Its 2CT+ construction has firmer rubber underneath the softer shoulder compound, giving you a better support when the bike leans. This construction is used for both front and rear tires. The arrangement minimizes movement in the tread and enhances cornering stability, particularly during braking or acceleration.
RevZilla's 2026 guide picked the Road 6 as its all-around street tire, noting its grip and feedback when leaned over alongside its touring capability. For wet roads, Michelin uses silica-rich tread compounds and small cuts known as sipes that open as the tire wears to help with water evacuation, one of the reasons why some motorcycles' front tires look like they're on backwards. The company says testing shows 15% better wet grip than the previous Road 5. Those wet-weather features give it a different focus from the dry-road performance of the RS12, particularly for riders who use their bikes throughout the week.
Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4
The Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 brings the company's racing development to a tire approved for street and track use. It has the same profile as the Diablo Superbike racing line, but the SP version is for bikers who want to use their bikes in both settings.
The front and rear tires feature a dual-compound layout, with Racing SC3 rubber on the shoulders for increased cornering grip. Pirelli reduces the number of lateral grooves to leave more rubber against the pavement through a corner. Its profile helps the bike hold its line while leaned over, while the sharper contours assist with rapid changes of direction between corners.
CycleOnline reported after testing at Phillip Island that the SP V4 had good grip at the edges of the tread and was stable at high speed on a BMW S 1000 RR. Those findings support its place here for track-day riders. Within Pirelli's Supercorsa range, the SP is intended to combine street riding with circuit use, while the SC puts more emphasis in track performance.
Metzeler Cruisetec
The Metzeler Cruisetec is made for cruisers and custom motorcycles, with construction made for supporting the weight of these bigger bikes while helping them through corners. Metzeler, which is owned by Pirelli, uses a profile derived from its sport-touring tires and a robust carcass to help keep the bike stable during cornering. So, the rear tire has a dual-compound setup with softer rubber at the shoulders to provide cornering grip to the pilot, and its silica-rich compounds are designed to heat up fast to provide a better grip as the road gets wet on raining.
With an Indian Scout and a set of Cruisetec tires, Cycle News found that it took little effort to tip into a turn and keep giving feedback with the pegs touching down. Even when the Scout's torque came on hard at corner exits, the tires didn't break their traction, being a good choice for those who want their bike to handle curvy roads, as well as highways. Metzeler also uses stiffer internal cords to make room for thicker rubber, which is intended to improve damping and reduce the floating feeling when accelerating out of a turn.
Dunlop Geomax MX34
When the corners are on a dirt track, the Dunlop Geomax MX34 is an option built for soft and intermediate ground. Its shoulder blocks are equipped with what Dunlop calls Progressive Cornering Block Technology Advanced, which helps absorb bumps and gives the rider more feedback when riding over uneven roads. So it's a tire that's designed to give you better control when you're leaning over uneven ground.
The MX34 also gets a revised carcass material to help keep the rigidity and handling more consistent as it wears. Up front, the middle and shoulder blocks are spaced further apart so that mud is cleared rather than packed into the tread. That spacing helps the blocks keep working when the track gets muddy.
Dunlop also redesigned the rear blocks, making them taller and wider than the MX33's for better traction when accelerating. This makes the MX34 a good candidate for corner exits on loose ground. But it's still a matter of choosing the right dirt bike tire pressure according to the tire manufacturer's recommendations for your riding conditions to get the handling you want.