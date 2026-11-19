Taking corners with motorcycles is a little different than with four-wheeled vehicles, mostly because it requires leaning to the side. As the motorcycle leans, the contact area moves toward the shoulder of the tire, so the grip and shape of that area are important to how steadily you can hold your line. That goes for following a winding road on a weekend ride or turning through a dirt track.

Manufacturers often use soft rubber on the shoulders for grip, with firmer material underneath to support it when the bike is leaned over. The profile of the tire is important because it influences how it goes into a corner. The tire carcass controls how it flexes under load during braking or acceleration. On loose ground, the shape and position of the tread blocks also help the tire get traction as the wheel spins.

Of course, your commute probably doesn't require the same rubber as a weekend spent chasing lap times. The big motorcycle tire brands have options to cover different bikes and surfaces. We've selected five, for uses ranging from touring to track days and motocross, taking into consideration their construction and explain what each offers when you lean into a turn.