4 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts In November 2026

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With the holidays right around the corner, shopping for loved ones means stretching your dollar as far as possible. This is particularly true if you're hoping to find deals on power tools, as these can decimate a budget of any size in short order. Fortunately, brands like Makita are already offering customers some pre-holiday-season savings. November 2026 is a month chock-full of sizable Makita discounts that those buying for others and for themselves can certainly appreciate and take full advantage of.

There are lots of great Makita promotions worth looking into this November. For example, at Home Depot, there are some Makita purchases that come with free additions, such as all-important power tool batteries. Other offers focus on expanding your Makita collection, with additional tools included with specific purchases. Alongside these promotions are more straightforward sales, which reduce the sticker price of tool collection essentials and more niche, job-specific tools alike. Some sales are minor, while others are more than worth a double-take.

If you want to save some money on Makita tools, November 2026 is as good a time as any. These are some of the deepest discounts on the brand's tools this month.