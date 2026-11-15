4 Makita Tools With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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With the holidays right around the corner, shopping for loved ones means stretching your dollar as far as possible. This is particularly true if you're hoping to find deals on power tools, as these can decimate a budget of any size in short order. Fortunately, brands like Makita are already offering customers some pre-holiday-season savings. November 2026 is a month chock-full of sizable Makita discounts that those buying for others and for themselves can certainly appreciate and take full advantage of.
There are lots of great Makita promotions worth looking into this November. For example, at Home Depot, there are some Makita purchases that come with free additions, such as all-important power tool batteries. Other offers focus on expanding your Makita collection, with additional tools included with specific purchases. Alongside these promotions are more straightforward sales, which reduce the sticker price of tool collection essentials and more niche, job-specific tools alike. Some sales are minor, while others are more than worth a double-take.
If you want to save some money on Makita tools, November 2026 is as good a time as any. These are some of the deepest discounts on the brand's tools this month.
LXT connector nailer with 18V battery - 30% off
Compared to a regular framing nailer, a positive placement or connector nailer is necessary for slightly different work. These tools attach metal connectors and feature a unique nose design for this specific purpose. That's to say that they're not essential for every contractor or DIYer, but for those in need, there's a Makita model on discount this November. Home Depot advertises an LXT cordless connector nailer with a 18V battery combo pack at a 30% discount. Instead of paying $568, you pay $399 at checkout, saving a respectable $169 when it's all said and done.
Even at that discount, a $399 purchase is nothing to scoff at, so what do you get for the price? The star of the show is the nailer itself, which drives 30- to 35-degree metal connector nails that range in length from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 inches and holds up to 31 nails at a time. Makita claims it can drive up to 1,000 nails on a single battery charge. Speaking of the battery, the included 18V battery is of the 5.0 Ah variety and is said to reach a full charge in roughly 55 minutes with a standard charger. With that said, the charger is something this kit lacks, so you'll have to source one from your existing Makita collection or make a separate buy.
LXT random orbit sander with two 18V batteries and charger - 43% off
Evidently, Home Depot and Makita are trying to get more tools and batteries into customers' hands at a discounted rate. Another prime example of this is the LXT random orbit sander with two 18V batteries and a rapid charger kit. Home Depot currently has this set listed at a discounted $199 from its original $348 price point, marking a price reduction of 43%. As the title implies, you get a fair amount for around $200, and the kit's product description explains what you can expect from it, performance-wise.
Starting with the random orbit sander, considered one of the more affordable Makita power tools out there, this tool is advertised with three different speed settings — 7,000, 9,500, and 11,000 OPM — an ergonomic design intended for long-term use, and roughly 40 minutes of continuous runtime on its lowest setting. The two included batteries are both 5.0 Ah units with front LEDs to display charge status, and they are said to charge fully in 45 minutes or less. Of course, this charging rate is only accomplished with the included rapid charger, which utilizes an in-charger fan cooling system to reduce heat and safely increase the charging rate. It also features LEDs to communicate how far along the attached battery is in its charging cycle.
LXT impact driver with two 18V batteries and charger - 44% off
Whether you're building a personal or professional toolkit, odds are Makita makes the tool you're looking for. For instance, one of the Makita tools no handyman should be without is the trusty impact driver, and as fate would have it, November 2026 hosts a solid sale on one. Via Home Depot, the Makita LXT impact driver with two 18V batteries and a rapid charger kit has dropped by 44% and $159. The price has dropped from $358 to $199, so if you need this tool and more Makita batteries, now could be the time to buy.
The 5.0 Ah batteries and charger included are the exact same as those provided with the aforementioned random orbit sander and connector nailer. However, the impact driver is a newcomer to this conversation. The tool is advertised with a brushless motor that achieves 0 to 3,400 RPM, 0 to 3,600 IPM, and a maximum torque level of 1,500 inch-pounds. This motor is also electronically controlled, which is said to improve cooling ability and increase safe runtime. The impact driver is water- and dust-resistant, has a front LED light, and measures 5 inches long and 3.3 pounds with the battery attached, making it a compact, maneuverable addition to a toolbox.
LXT rear handle circular saw kit - 46% off
As seen previously, this November, Makita isn't shy about providing customers with batteries and chargers galore. This is no more evident than in the case of one of its deepest-discounted tool and battery kits: the LXT 18V rear handle circular saw kit, which comes with a dual charger along with a whopping four 5.0 Ah batteries. This set typically retails for $738 at Home Depot, but it's currently 46% off ($339 discount). Thus, for a limited time, this battery-heavy set is listed for $399.
Digging into the specs of this circular saw, Makita claims a maximum of 5,100 RPM and automated speed and torque changes for optimum performance. The brand also claims 558 crosscuts per charge in 2-inch by 4-inch SPF lumber, and as many as 291 crosscuts per charge in 2-inch by 10-inch SPF lumber with two batteries equipped. As for those batteries, while they are the same 18V 5.0 Ah units seen in other Makita kits, the charger is a bit different. This one is capable of charging two batteries at the same time, completing their charging cycle in 45 minutes or less and doing so with fan-aided cooling just like its single-port counterpart. Even if you leave your Makita batteries charging overnight, both will be just fine without risk of damage or overheating.