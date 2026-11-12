TickTalk 6 Review: Is This Kids Smartwatch Better Than A Phone?

TickTalk 6 is the latest in a line of smartwatches made for kids. In a world where having a smartphone feels like the default, and a child getting their own device feels like an inevitability, TickTalk offers an alternative: a smartwatch with no web browser. The need to connect with your child could be satisfied with this device without the added anxiety that comes with giving said child the keys to the entire wide and open web.

This watch is part of a kid-and-parent smart wearable system that's been refined over the past decade by the brand (TickTalk), having released their first piece of hardware back in 2016. As such, it would seem that we should be able to get the "can I trust this company to continue to support this device in the future" question out of the way immediately: this company is in it for the long haul. They've proven their dedication to this device line and to supporting the people they serve — both adults and kids included.

Over the past few weeks we've been testing TickTalk 6 with both kids and adults (but mostly kids) to see how well it holds up and functions.