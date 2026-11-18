Modern Wi-Fi routers support gigabit connectivity, accommodating demanding workflows like 4K streaming and online gaming with ease. That said, a wired internet connection is always preferable whenever possible. If your Wi-Fi connection is a bottleneck, Ethernet might let you enjoy faster speeds, reduce latency while gaming online, and provide immunity to the interference that can affect wireless connections. If your home has Ethernet ports built into its walls, you might be able to take advantage of wired internet connectivity without having to run long cables across rooms.

However, simply plugging your computer or laptop into an Ethernet port isn't going to do the trick if you haven't set up the other end of the connection. Your home may have the necessary Ethernet wiring already installed, but the cables still need to be connected to your network. In most cases, that's going to mean connecting them to your router or a network switch. Fortunately, activating the Ethernet port in your wall isn't too complicated.

Here's how to get the Ethernet ports in your wall working and what to check in case you're unable to establish a wired connection even after setting everything up just right. To get started, you will need at least two Ethernet cables, an active internet connection, and a working router. There are different types of Ethernet cables you can buy, but for most home networks, a Cat5e or Cat6 cable will be more than sufficient.