How To Tell What Type Of Ethernet Cable You Have

If you have a bunch of Ethernet cables lying around and are planning to use them for home internet, or simply want to know the type of cables in your existing setup, identifying them is fairly easy. Generally speaking, you will find the Ethernet cable's category printed on the outer coating or jacket. At least that's the case with most reputable manufacturers. So, for a Cat5e Ethernet cable, you should find "Cat5e" printed on the jacket, and for Cat6, the marking should clearly list "Cat6." The same approach applies to every Ethernet cable category.

If the markings or labels have faded over time or the cable didn't have any, you can use a network cable tester. If that sounds like too much trouble, connecting the cable between two devices and testing the data transmission rate will give you a basic idea about its category. There's, of course, a lot of room for confusion, but this way, you will at least know whether the cable meets your requirements.

There's a lot more information printed on the cable, which can help you identify whether the cable is a good choice for your setup. You should find the manufacturer's name alongside the cable category. Additionally, the cable is usually marked as shielded (STP) or unshielded (UTP), which can help if you are aiming to minimize the impact of interference. Markings like 2P or 4P tell you about the internal construction of the cable, specifically, whether it has two or four twisted pairs (four or eight individual wires) inside. Some cables also have labels for their rated bandwidth, which is listed in MHz. Lastly, you might find some compliance-related information – markings like TIA/EIA – which indicate the standards the cable claims to meet.