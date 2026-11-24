Why Shoppers Should Download The Lowe's App Before Their Next Visit
Depending on where you live, getting to a nearby Lowe's store can take a while. Once you get there, there's a lot of ground to cover, since the average store has approximately 112,000 square feet of retail space, according to the company's own figures. In other words, there are many aisles to lose yourself in, so the time spent adds up quickly. In a worst-case scenario, the product you left home for isn't even in stock.
You can save yourself the time and aggravation by downloading the Lowe's app. In 2024, the app gained an in-store mode that lets you find a specific item inside a store by providing you with an aisle and bay number. Before you head out, you can even make sure that the store in your area has the item in the first place.
A particularly handy feature called Quick List lets you collect items in three different ways. You can then use that list to find items at the store. The first is simply tapping the heart icon for the item on a product page. The second lets you type a note, like "wood screws, 2 inch." The slickest way, though, is for when you already have an item and need to restock it. A scanning feature lets you scan a product's barcode, like the kind you'd find on an empty paint can at home, letting you buy the exact same one.
Beyond navigating the store
For discovering new items, Mylow, the AI baked into the app — found on the main navigation bar — takes your questions. You can ask it about a job like tile installation, and it recommends products accordingly. Getting into more specific applications, Mylow offers a tool called "Mulch Me Now" that helps you out with how much mulch you'd need for your yard. Lowe's noticed that its shoppers often end up buying more than needed or even too little.
The Lowe's app's role doesn't just end with helping you find the right item in the perfect amount. When it's time to check out, Lowe's also has a free rewards program called MyLowe's Rewards that pays you 1 to 1.5 points per dollar, depending on your yearly spend. Collect 500 points, and that converts to $5 in MyLowe's Money. Skipping this feature is one of the common mistakes buyers shopping at Lowe's often make. Having the app installed simplifies the process of using these points during checkout.
The app also simplifies returns. Since Lowe's is pretty serious about its return policy, you'd need proof of purchase, like the receipt. With the app, however, purchases you scan your member ID for are saved to your MyLowe's Rewards account, which allows Lowe's try to look them up there instead.