Depending on where you live, getting to a nearby Lowe's store can take a while. Once you get there, there's a lot of ground to cover, since the average store has approximately 112,000 square feet of retail space, according to the company's own figures. In other words, there are many aisles to lose yourself in, so the time spent adds up quickly. In a worst-case scenario, the product you left home for isn't even in stock.

You can save yourself the time and aggravation by downloading the Lowe's app. In 2024, the app gained an in-store mode that lets you find a specific item inside a store by providing you with an aisle and bay number. Before you head out, you can even make sure that the store in your area has the item in the first place.

A particularly handy feature called Quick List lets you collect items in three different ways. You can then use that list to find items at the store. The first is simply tapping the heart icon for the item on a product page. The second lets you type a note, like "wood screws, 2 inch." The slickest way, though, is for when you already have an item and need to restock it. A scanning feature lets you scan a product's barcode, like the kind you'd find on an empty paint can at home, letting you buy the exact same one.