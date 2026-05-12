Lowe's Return Policy Updates: Here's What's Changed Over The Last 5 Years

When we at SlashGear talk about Lowe's, it's often to compare its inventory of tools to Home Depot and other hardware stores, or to warn you about which of its products you may want to avoid. Appliances may not be our main focus, but that's exactly what got hit the hardest by Lowe's changing return policy. We wanted to find out when and how exactly these changes happened, so we took a spin on the Wayback Machine, and we investigated every major update of Lowe's return policy page of the last five years.

In August 2021, the earliest recorded version of the page, shoppers had 90 days to return most items, with the exception of TVs and electronics, major appliances, most outdoor power equipment, plumbing, liquid paint, and highway trailers. These items had a limit of 30 days. The only non-refundable products were facial masks and services like labor, delivery, and in-store credits.

Then, sometime between January and March 2022, major appliances became subject to a shorter time limit of 48 hours. An exception was made for appliances returned in "original, unopened, undamaged, factory-sealed packaging," which maintained the limit of 30 days. The limit was also extended to 30 days if the appliance was bought through one of Lowe's cards, Lowe's Commercial Account, Business Advantage, or other similar systems. In October 2023, utility vehicles and golf carts were added to the list of items to be returned within 48 hours.