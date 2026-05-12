Lowe's Return Policy Updates: Here's What's Changed Over The Last 5 Years
When we at SlashGear talk about Lowe's, it's often to compare its inventory of tools to Home Depot and other hardware stores, or to warn you about which of its products you may want to avoid. Appliances may not be our main focus, but that's exactly what got hit the hardest by Lowe's changing return policy. We wanted to find out when and how exactly these changes happened, so we took a spin on the Wayback Machine, and we investigated every major update of Lowe's return policy page of the last five years.
In August 2021, the earliest recorded version of the page, shoppers had 90 days to return most items, with the exception of TVs and electronics, major appliances, most outdoor power equipment, plumbing, liquid paint, and highway trailers. These items had a limit of 30 days. The only non-refundable products were facial masks and services like labor, delivery, and in-store credits.
Then, sometime between January and March 2022, major appliances became subject to a shorter time limit of 48 hours. An exception was made for appliances returned in "original, unopened, undamaged, factory-sealed packaging," which maintained the limit of 30 days. The limit was also extended to 30 days if the appliance was bought through one of Lowe's cards, Lowe's Commercial Account, Business Advantage, or other similar systems. In October 2023, utility vehicles and golf carts were added to the list of items to be returned within 48 hours.
The last major change happened in November 2024
The page dated October 2024 shows that Lowe's had implemented a 48-hour limit on returns for major appliances, paint sprayers, utility vehicles, and golf carts. Some outdoor equipment and all TVs and electronics had a 30-day limit, but most anything else could be returned within 90 days. One month later, the policy changed. In November 2024, the entire return policy web page was redesigned, and with the new look came new rules.
Returning major appliances bought at Lowe's Outlet became limited to those affected by serious mechanical or electrical damage. The update also changed return times from regular Lowe's: Air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and a few miscellaneous tools had been downgraded to a 48-hour return period.
The new returns policy web page makes transaction methods that pass through Lowe's look more appealing. If you shop with a Lowe's Commercial Account, Business Advantage, Advantage Card, Business Rewards, or MyLowe's Rewards Credit Card, the return window stretches up to 365 days (or 30 days for items that are originally meant to be returned within 48 hours).
Since 2024, nothing much has changed in Lowe's return policy. While a 48-hour return window for major appliances may not sound like much, it's enough to see if your new oven fits inside your kitchen. If you're worried your new purchase will start acting up a couple of weeks later, you always have the manufacturer's warranty.