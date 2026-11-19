The fact that cars are getting more expensive is concerning, even without accounting for the total cost of ownership. From regular maintenance to surprise repairs, owning a car often feels like a money pit that will only get deeper. Consumables, such as tires, illustrate just how deep the pit is. For example, a good set of premium winter tires can run you over $1,200. Ditch the likes of Michelin for a more affordable tire brand, and you'll still have to cash out around $100 per pop, before taxes and installation. All in all, if you don't have at least $500 in your savings account for the basics, you're pretty much toast when the seasons change or when your tires are hanging on by a thread (literally and figuratively).

Fortunately, you're not forced to pay everything at once. A credit card or a bank loan is a valid option, but not all Americans have a healthy credit score. That's likely why many tire shops now offer rent-to-own tire programs, something that's fairly common for things like appliances. The way it works is that you apply for the program at the shop or online. Since your credit score won't matter here, do note that approval depends solely on your income. Once approved, you can take the tires with you, and then pay a weekly or monthly amount over the agreed term. When the set term is over (or you settle the debt early), you're officially the owner of that particular set of tires.