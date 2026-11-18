One way EVP works is through equipment installed in emergency vehicles and at traffic signals. A transmitter carried by an ambulance or fire engine sends a request as it approaches an equipped intersection, and a roadside receiver picks it up. The receiver then passes the request to the traffic controller, with systems using technologies such as infrared sensors, optical signals, and radio communication.

Instead of depending on equipment installed at individual intersections, some EVP networks manage signal priority through a centralized control system. GPS-enabled vehicle tracking provides information about an emergency vehicle's location, while traffic management software uses that data to coordinate signal requests along its route. This allows agencies to manage multiple intersections through a connected system rather than treating each signal as a separate installation.

This tech has helped emergency vehicles cross busy intersections for six decades. One of the earliest commercial systems, Opticom, was first sold to Buena Park, California, in June 1966. Some intersections also have confirmation beacons, such as Bismarck's system, which uses dark, solid white, and flashing white lights to indicate whether a request is waiting, being processed, or competing with another active request.