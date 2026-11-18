Of the many amazing aircraft produced in the United States for the military over the years, few are as legendary as the F-117A Nighthawk. Not only was the F-117A the world's first operational stealth aircraft, but it was also one of the most successful and important planes of the last 50 years. When you look at the F-117A, it's easy to see why it was named the Nighthawk, thanks to its sharp, angular lines and black coloration that gives it a distinctive bird-of-prey-like appearance.

While that name makes sense, the designation doesn't follow suit. Mainly, it doesn't align with how the U.S. Air Force (USAF) numbered its jets around the time it was made, but there's a reason for that. While the F-117A was being designed, a number of names were jokingly mentioned, including "Hopeless Diamond" and "Wobble Goblin," as not everyone believed it would actually fly and function as designed. Those weren't serious, but nobody could settle on a proper designation to fill out the AF Form 5, which is the USAF's System Discrepancy Report for aircraft.

Lt. Col. Skip Anderson, who was one of the F-117A's test pilots, asked around for the designation to use. Lacking any responses, he got fed up and decided to name the aircraft himself. He went with YF-117A, whereas YF is how the USAF designates its prototype (Y) fighters (F). It's unclear why he went with the number he did, but it was outside the norm when compared to the designations of the A-10 Thunderbolt and other attack aircraft produced in the late 20th century.