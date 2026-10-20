Historic F-117A Nighthawk Takes To The Skies For One Last Time

While it's common for the United States to fly stealth aircraft in the 21st century, the technology dates back to the first stealth-capable plane: the F-117A Nighthawk. Often called a stealth fighter, the F-117A was an attack aircraft that took years to produce, as its design dates back to the 1970s. It entered the U.S. Air Force (USAF) inventory in 1983 and was used in various combat operations, including the U.S. invasion of Panama, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Noble Anvil, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The USAF retired the F-117A in 2008, replacing it with the F-22 Raptor, but not all were mothballed. Despite the platform's retirement, several F-117As remained in operational status for research, training, and testing, and one was spotted flying over Rainbow Canyon, California, in 2019. Now, nearly two decades after the USAF officially retired the F-117A, one stealth attack aircraft took to the skies for its final flight aboard the cargo hold of a C-5M Super Galaxy. It's being flown to the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia.

Once it arrives, the F-117A will join the museum's permanent collection, allowing visitors from around the world to marvel at its unusual angular shape. The USAF has disposed of around four F-117As since the aircraft was grounded, and as of January 2021, the service retained around 48 in its inventory. The process of dematerializing the aircraft is complex, so not many have been converted for museum displays. This latest aircraft is one of a handful on display to the public at museums around the country.