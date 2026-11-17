The RAV4 may not be the best Toyota ever designed, but if you look at the first run of the iconic SUV, it's the most coveted RAV4 generation. The seemigly strange compact 4x4 turned out to be rather successful, with sales of the model growing from around 53,000 in 1994, to double that by the next year, and it only grew from there. You could technically credit the success to the fact that Toyota created the compact SUV market, though there's also a case to be made for the RAV4 being in the right place at the right time.

When it originally dropped, drivers didn't have that many options. You could prioritize practicality with a sedan or wagon, or go heavy with a larger SUV, like the original Ford Explorer. Toyota's SUV was the only vehicle at the time with the ground clearance of a heavier vehicle and the off-road-worthy four-wheel drive, and it was also family-friendly and fuel-efficient (unlike traditional SUVs) – a winning combo.

The company didn't falter or rest on its laurels, as it provided well-needed updates with each subsequent generation. The second iteration stuck with what worked, and also gave the interior a ni-and-tuck to appear more premium. Toyota made driving more comfortable with new seat configurations and increased seat movement range.

As years went by, the SUV grew and became more spacious and more powerful, with Toyota jumping on the hybrid trend successfully back in 2016. The core spirit remains the same, though, regardless of the new bells and whistles – it's still a car that behaves exquisitely in both rural and city environments, and most importantly, doesn't waste fuel. All the while, every RAV4 makes you feel as if you're in control of a large SUV, and that will likely continue to be its main draw for years to come. While the early iterations were pretty weird given the market they were launching into, the RAV4 has evolved into one of the gold standards, and about as far away from weird as you can get.