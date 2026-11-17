Humans and wildlife do not mix well. We've built solar farms that confuse and cook birds and fighter jets that suck them up, potentially leading to explosive outcomes. A lot of us are more fearful of driving into a galloping deer and it's not just because we're afraid of killing it: 210 motorists died from animal-vehicle collisions in 2024, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The good news is that we're building solutions that help keep them separated, and it's getting results.

Crashes involving wild animals on Interstate 25 in Colorado between Larkspur and Monument have come down 91% from last year, totaling just two. That's thanks to the Greenland Wildlife Overpass which opened in December of 2025. It's the largest wildlife passage of its kind in North America and has seen all sorts cross its span from large antelope and elk to coyotes, frogs, and rabbits. The Colorado Department of Transportation says more than 75,000 vehicles every day run up and down this particular stretch of I-25, which connects the state's two largest cities of Denver and Colorado Springs.

CDOT completed its first major wildlife crossing in 2024 west of Denver on I-70 in Genessee, lowering animal killings by 85%. Six more overpasses are planned in Colorado and a new law coming into effect in the new year will allow vehicle registrants to contribute $5 towards their construction.