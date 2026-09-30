On January 15, 2009, the so-called "Miracle on the Hudson" occurred when US Airways Flight 1549 struck some birds, disabling both of its engines. The plane was forced to make a water landing on the Hudson River, resulting in the safe recovery of everyone on board. Bird strikes are of serious concern to aviation security because of incidents like what befell to that airliner, but what would happen if a bird collided with a military fighter jet?

They patrol the skies at, below, and above the altitude of what a typical passenger jet operates, so they're exposed to the same airborne dangers. They also travel at significantly higher speeds, and because birds are such a huge danger to fighter jet operation, their canopies are engineered to withstand a strike. To test them, the defense industry fires supermarket-sourced birds via a "chicken gun" at its canopies, ensuring they can withstand a strike at as high a speed as possible. Bird strikes are only one of the reasons jets like the F-16 Fighting Falcon have a bubble canopy, as its shape helps in surviving an impact.

In addition to a potential canopy strike, birds can find themselves sucked into a jet's intake, which can result in widespread destruction. Not only can a bird strike take down a fighter jet, but it has already happened. In 2019, an F-35 Lightning II collided with a bird; though it didn't crash, the pilot walked away from the incident that occurred while the plane was still taxiing, so it never made it into the air. That said, the strike caused $2 million in damage, requiring the jet to be grounded for a significant time to conduct repairs.