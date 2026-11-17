Why Does The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S Router Cost So Much?
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Wi-Fi routers, despite being extremely important, fall into the category of gadgets that fade into the background, where most people don't give them a second thought unless something goes wrong with their internet connection. Well, reliability and ease of use are the hallmarks of a good Wi-Fi router — after all, you shouldn't need to think about one after you've spent all afternoon setting it up to work just right with your setup. They're also usually a one-time purchase that lasts years without needing to be replaced.
For less than $100, you can find a reliable router that comes with all the modern niceties like support for dual-band Wi-Fi and gigabit speeds, so what could even justify spending several times that amount on the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S? Priced at $600, this router is designed for power users who absolutely cannot afford their Wi-Fi being the bottleneck in their gaming or streaming setups.
While it helps that it sounds like something a motorcycle manufacturer would call its superbike, the Nighthawk RS700S does pack in genuinely impressive hardware. For starters, it's a Wi-Fi 7 router that supports three frequency bands — 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz — and delivers a theoretical combined speed of up to 19Gbps. It offers six Ethernet ports, one of which can accommodate a 10 Gbps connection. The router is also powered by a quad-core processor, allowing it to keep over 200 devices connected. Despite not having any external antennas sticking out, its coverage extends up to 3,500 square feet.
Is the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S worth it?
At $600, the Nighthawk RS700S is likely going to be overkill for most households, especially when most modern routers support fast enough Wi-Fi speeds to handle everyday tasks like streaming, gaming, and downloads. Where the router shines, however, is in demanding setups with multiple high-traffic devices. Wi-Fi 7 supports wider 320 MHz channels on the 6 GHz band, which allows for greater throughput. To take full advantage of the standard, though, your connected device also needs to support Wi-Fi 7.
In addition to its 10 Gbps LAN and internet ports, the router lets you create your own cloud storage thanks to its USB 3.0 port that can be used to connect an external hard drive or SSD. Though it uses LED indicators to show network activity, it's missing a dedicated display that could provide more information at a glance — something that its rival, the TP-Link Archer BE24000, offers.
The Nighthawk RS700S comes with a companion app you can download on your phone. It lets you manage devices on the network, set up parental controls, and access security features. You can add an optional Netgear Armor subscription that includes extended warranty, breach monitoring, and malware scans for an extra $100 a year. One thing to note is that, although Netgear marketed Multi-Link Operation (MLO) as one of the router's features, real-world users and reviews have reported that the feature still isn't available. This is something Netgear may or may not add with a firmware update.