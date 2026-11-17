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Wi-Fi routers, despite being extremely important, fall into the category of gadgets that fade into the background, where most people don't give them a second thought unless something goes wrong with their internet connection. Well, reliability and ease of use are the hallmarks of a good Wi-Fi router — after all, you shouldn't need to think about one after you've spent all afternoon setting it up to work just right with your setup. They're also usually a one-time purchase that lasts years without needing to be replaced.

For less than $100, you can find a reliable router that comes with all the modern niceties like support for dual-band Wi-Fi and gigabit speeds, so what could even justify spending several times that amount on the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S? Priced at $600, this router is designed for power users who absolutely cannot afford their Wi-Fi being the bottleneck in their gaming or streaming setups.

While it helps that it sounds like something a motorcycle manufacturer would call its superbike, the Nighthawk RS700S does pack in genuinely impressive hardware. For starters, it's a Wi-Fi 7 router that supports three frequency bands — 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz — and delivers a theoretical combined speed of up to 19Gbps. It offers six Ethernet ports, one of which can accommodate a 10 Gbps connection. The router is also powered by a quad-core processor, allowing it to keep over 200 devices connected. Despite not having any external antennas sticking out, its coverage extends up to 3,500 square feet.