Road signs in the United States can be confusing at times, despite the relatively straightforward color-coding. For instance, blue signs generally guide you on the road and direct drivers toward services. However, you could also spot blue stop signs on private properties or a somewhat outdated blue sign with a single question mark. The same goes for green and blue street signs, where the latter usually appears on privately maintained roads — a switcheroo that could potentially baffle some drivers. Outside of those outliers, blue road signs are clear and guide you to a service while you're cruising, be it a restaurant sign, one indicating lodging facilities, or, most importantly, one with an H on it. A blue sign with a white H tells you that a hospital with round the clock emergency care is nearby.

Now, what causes some confusion is the fact that there are other signs with the letter H on them. In Missouri for instance, you could spot one if you're on Route H in Marion County, one of the state's lettered supplemental routes. Yet, you're unlikely to mistake it for a hospital sign, since that particular H letter is black and is printed on pure white with a black border.