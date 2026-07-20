What's The Difference Between Green And Blue Street Signs?

Street name signs can manifest in several colors, but the most common you spot at almost every corner is green. That's because the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) sets green with white lettering as the default background for a street name sign. It's why most of the signs marking an intersection — the ones reading something like "Main St." or "Oak Ave." — are almost always green.

Green is a color that is easy to live with and not too distracting. The idea is to delegate more attention-grabbing colors like red or yellow for the more important signs out there, like Stop signs. Another easy way to spot such signs is by their shape. Street signs are typically narrow rectangles with the longer side running perpendicular to the ground.

There are, however, some street signs that are blue. Often, those imply the road they're sitting on is privately maintained. Since most cities and counties already maintain their own green signs, any area that takes its roads into its own hands usually switches over to blue as a way to mark the change. That's why you'll notice a blue nameplate most frequently in subdivisions and gated communities, since they're run by homeowner associations. The same reasoning also applies to those somewhat rarer blue stop signs, which are mostly on private property.