What Does A Blue Road Sign With A Question Mark Mean?

The standard blue square with the word INFO printed on it isn't the only type of road sign that might provide information about a nearby tourist center. Per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), variations on this type of sign might be larger and may provide additional information.

For example, rather than merely featuring the word INFO on them, they may include lengthier verbiage, such as "REST AREA," "TOURIST INFO CENTER," or both. Some may also indicate how far away the welcome area is, or what exit or turn a motorist should take to access it. These types of signs may indicate how to access a tourist area with words like "NEXT RIGHT", or they may use arrows to indicate the area's location.

Keep in mind that this isn't the first time the FHWA has updated road signs based on new findings. For example, while words on older road signs may have included both capital and lowercase letters, it's now policy for road signs to feature solely uppercase letters, as these have been found to more effectively communicate information to drivers.

On the subject of blue road signs, now might be a good time to brush up on the difference between blue and green road signs, with green being the default and blue reserved for specific situations. Even seasoned drivers can benefit from relearning the basics. Remember, knowing how to decipher the meanings of different road signs can significantly boost your safety as a motorist.