When Germany introduced the Messerschmitt Me 262 to the unfriendly skies during World War II, the Jet Age began. The first operational production jet fighter wasn't a huge success, though that was less to do with its propulsion technology than it was with the Allies' overwhelming air superiority over Europe, as well as supply chain shortages and other wartime struggles. Still, the technology was sound, and modern jet engines function pretty much the same way.

Of course, there are other means of propulsion, including pulse jet engines, but you don't see those on any modern fighters. In fact, the technology was only ever put into practice once on an experimental fighter, also during WWII. The Messerschmitt Me 328 was a prototype pulse jet-powered fighter that arrived earlier than the Me 262, but it never went into production. The primary reason is efficiency, which isn't a word that describes pulse jets, especially when compared to a standard turbofan engine.

A pulse jet produces thrust intermittently, hence the name, and to put it simply, it has terrible gas mileage. A pulse jet engine consumes around 3-4 lbs. of fuel for every lb. of thrust it generates. Compare that to a modern turbofan engine, and it's clear why pulse jets aren't used in fighters. A standard turbofan engine consumes only .3 to .4 lbs. of fuel for every lb. of thrust generated. When you compare the two, just looking at those numbers alone, it's clear why modern fighter jets aren't powered by pulse engines.