When Honda showed off its new V3 engine back in 2024, some people were likely left wondering what would come next. This three-cylinder engine, while not exactly a turbo, was connected to an electric compressor, making it a potentially powerful option for riders wanting a supercharged bike. Those riders don't have to wonder anymore, as Honda has finally revealed a prototype version of the new V3R 900.

Honda has made some cool-looking motorcycles in the past, and the new 900cc prototype definitely fits that description. According to a Honda press release, this soon-to-be production motorcycle is decked out in black, silver, gold, and a splash of red, giving it a simple and straightforward design. This is a far cry from the somewhat random black, red, and gray camouflage design seen in 2025. The latest version of the V3R 900 also has a titanium gas tank, while the bike's compressor is just behind the headstock. These changes fit nicely into the prototype's unique design. As of this writing, Honda has not revealed what color choices will be available for the V3R 900 when it rolls out.

Honda's new bike will be the manufacturer's first production model to feature a four-stroke V3 engine. But beyond some high-level specifications, the exact details haven't been released yet. The automaker also hasn't revealed when the V3R 900 will be available for purchase or how much the bike will cost. The V3R was showcased during EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, in November.