Honda's 900cc Prototype Bike Is Back And Looking Better Than Ever
When Honda showed off its new V3 engine back in 2024, some people were likely left wondering what would come next. This three-cylinder engine, while not exactly a turbo, was connected to an electric compressor, making it a potentially powerful option for riders wanting a supercharged bike. Those riders don't have to wonder anymore, as Honda has finally revealed a prototype version of the new V3R 900.
Honda has made some cool-looking motorcycles in the past, and the new 900cc prototype definitely fits that description. According to a Honda press release, this soon-to-be production motorcycle is decked out in black, silver, gold, and a splash of red, giving it a simple and straightforward design. This is a far cry from the somewhat random black, red, and gray camouflage design seen in 2025. The latest version of the V3R 900 also has a titanium gas tank, while the bike's compressor is just behind the headstock. These changes fit nicely into the prototype's unique design. As of this writing, Honda has not revealed what color choices will be available for the V3R 900 when it rolls out.
Honda's new bike will be the manufacturer's first production model to feature a four-stroke V3 engine. But beyond some high-level specifications, the exact details haven't been released yet. The automaker also hasn't revealed when the V3R 900 will be available for purchase or how much the bike will cost. The V3R was showcased during EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, in November.
What we know about the Honda V3R 900 so far
In addition to the new tweaks in its design, Honda's production V3R 900 will feature AI voice control for the rider. This feature is built into Honda's RoadSync system, which connects to the user's smartphone for easy operation. Honda says the updated version of RoadSync will be available on other motorcycles at some point.
The V3R uses a water-cooled three-cylinder engine. This compact engine's layout is V-type, which means there are two cylinders up front and one behind. According to Honda, this 900cc engine is being developed to deliver the same performance as a 1200cc engine. The manufacturer also says that the bike's electronic compressor is the first of its kind to be used on a motorcycle. The compressor's job is to control boost pressure, allowing the engine to deliver responsive torque during operation.
According to Honda, this boost control feature operates independently of the engine's speed. The idea is that the compressor will allow for power on-demand whenever the rider wants to access it. The technology behind this feature was actually inspired by engine concepts not normally used in motorcycles, which helps make the V3R stand out from other models. When combined with the bike's capability and physical design, the end result is a motorcycle that will likely turn heads when it's eventually released.