Road signs are a common sight for anyone who drives, whether within city limits or across the countryside. Yet, this doesn't diminish their importance, and it's vital to remember that every road sign you see has been put there for a reason. That purpose is usually to inform you of what lies ahead and how you should adjust. But with road signs having many different colors, it can sometimes become confusing. For instance, green and blue road signs are used to indicate navigation and services, while yellow road signs are designed for warnings.

You may also see a fluorescent pink road sign with words written in bold black letters, both designed to make the sign stand out and immediately grab the driver's attention. Often, these signs have written warnings such as "Be Prepared To Stop," "Exit Closed," "Detour," or "End Detour."

You may also notice orange road signs that look similar to the pink ones, but both signs have a different purpose. An orange road sign usually indicates a planned activity, such as repairs to fix potholes or damaged roads or construction work that the authorities knew about in advance. A pink road sign is used when traffic needs to be regulated because of an unplanned incident. So, while both orange and pink road signs may serve the same purpose, which is to alert drivers, the primary difference lies in whether the activity was planned or was prompted by something unexpected.