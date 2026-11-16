Should You Change Your Lawn Mower's Oil In The Fall Or Spring?
As winter weather sets in, outdoor activities are on the decline for many people across the U.S. That typically includes mowing the lawn, as homeowners are preparing their machines for winter storage. If you count yourself among that number, you should change the oil in your mower now and not next spring. That way, you'll be ready to go in 2027 when it's time to fire up the mower and get back to work.
But the timing isn't entirely about convenience, as there is some real science behind it. When a lawn mower sits in storage, something could be happening in the oil that you can't see. Oil that hasn't been changed can contain substances like acids or even tiny metal particles, which can circulate through the engine over time. When this happens, corrosion and engine wear could eventually follow. But fresh oil typically won't have those impurities, which is why the old oil should be changed before storage.
It's also important to know that this is a full change and not simply adding new oil to the old. The amount you add when changing the oil is important as well. That means checking the dipstick to ensure the oil is at the correct level for your mower. But remember to only use the grade of oil your engine is designed for, and check your owner's manual for any winter storage guidelines that the manufacturer may have included.
Why a fall oil change matters for your lawn mower
Part of the reason why changing the oil in your lawn mower is so important before winter is that old oil can contain contaminants that may damage the engine during storage. A mower that's sitting still for months at a time during the winter could be exposed to a combination of colder air and moisture, depending on where it's stored. This can impact how the mower performs. So if the old oil inside has already contaminated the system, then the situation could be much worse the following spring. By changing the oil first, you've taken a step to properly protect your mower.
When you're changing the oil in your mower before winter storage, don't forget about the oil filter. Briggs & Stratton recommends changing the filter once per season, and if that lines up with your maintenance schedule, you can get it out of the way. Of course, you should follow your manufacturer's recommendations for the oil filter, just as you do with the engine oil.
But oil isn't the only fluid you should maintain when winterizing your lawn mower. You could also take steps to protect the gas in your machine by adding a fuel stabilizer. Gasoline can typically begin breaking down in about a month, and fuel stabilizer can help keep that from happening. Otherwise, you could end up with blockages in the fuel line, which could affect the engine in the long term.