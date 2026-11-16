Should You Change Your Lawn Mower's Oil In The Fall Or Spring?

As winter weather sets in, outdoor activities are on the decline for many people across the U.S. That typically includes mowing the lawn, as homeowners are preparing their machines for winter storage. If you count yourself among that number, you should change the oil in your mower now and not next spring. That way, you'll be ready to go in 2027 when it's time to fire up the mower and get back to work.

But the timing isn't entirely about convenience, as there is some real science behind it. When a lawn mower sits in storage, something could be happening in the oil that you can't see. Oil that hasn't been changed can contain substances like acids or even tiny metal particles, which can circulate through the engine over time. When this happens, corrosion and engine wear could eventually follow. But fresh oil typically won't have those impurities, which is why the old oil should be changed before storage.

It's also important to know that this is a full change and not simply adding new oil to the old. The amount you add when changing the oil is important as well. That means checking the dipstick to ensure the oil is at the correct level for your mower. But remember to only use the grade of oil your engine is designed for, and check your owner's manual for any winter storage guidelines that the manufacturer may have included.