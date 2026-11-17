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There are a few things you should know before you start sharpening a chainsaw. Perhaps the most important thing is knowing how to perform the task safely. Start by removing and securing the spark plug wire from the spark plug, removing the battery, or unplugging any electric source depending on the type of chainsaw you're sharpening.

Next, you'll need to gather the required tools. While there are a number of fancy gadgets and cordless drill attachments to sharpen chainsaw chains, a simple Oregon Universal Chainsaw Field Kit consists of correctly sized round files for the saw chain cutting teeth, a flat file for rakers, a file handle, and a file guide. The guide not only ensures filing the cutting teeth at the proper angle, but it also serves as a measuring tool for the rakers, which are sometimes known as the cutting tooth depth gauge.

The raker height on a saw chain determines the depth at which the cutting tooth following it will cut. Typically, the desired height for the raker is 0.025-inch below the height of the edge of the cutting tooth that follows it. However, it's always best to check the manufacturer's recommendation for your particular chainsaw.

The saw chain's cutting teeth are sloped toward the rear, resulting in the cutting edge of a new chain sitting slightly higher than that of a chain that's been sharpened a few times. When the cutting tooth height is reduced without filing the raker to match it will remove less wood with each pass. If the raker is filed too low, it increases the depth of cut for its related cutting tooth. Filing too many of the rakers too low can lead to saw and chain problems, safety concerns, and operator fatigue.