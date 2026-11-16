Can You Use Mulching Blades With Side Discharge And Bag Lawn Mowers?

Though it is a pretty simple task, lawn mowing does have some degree of nuance to it. One element to consider is the type of mower blade to attach to your mower deck, with mulching blades being one of the many options. The design of a mulching blade sets it apart from a regular one, as it's meant to chop grass into finer clippings than most standard blade types. This reduces unsightly clumping throughout your lawn. This design makes them a great fit for most lawn mower types, whether you have a side-discharge model or one with a bagger attachment.

Mulching blades are just good enough for both of these mower types, though not perfect. In the case of a side-discharge model, these blades are fine to have around. In creating smaller clippings, these blades can send their finer, soil-enhancing debris out the side of the mower, reducing the amount stuck to the mower deck at the end of the job. As for bagging mowers, they don't really benefit from mulching blades. The design of the mulching blade isn't meant for sending grass clippings backward and into the bag itself, so you're not going to pick up as many clippings as you would hope. At that point, neither the bag nor the mulching blade is living up to its fullest potential, so why even bother pairing them?

Evidently, between the two, using mulching blades with a side-discharge mower is the way to go over pairing such a blade with a bag. Beyond the latter scenario, in other instances, a mulching blade can be more of a hindrance than a help.