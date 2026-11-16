Can You Use Mulching Blades With Side Discharge And Bag Lawn Mowers?
Though it is a pretty simple task, lawn mowing does have some degree of nuance to it. One element to consider is the type of mower blade to attach to your mower deck, with mulching blades being one of the many options. The design of a mulching blade sets it apart from a regular one, as it's meant to chop grass into finer clippings than most standard blade types. This reduces unsightly clumping throughout your lawn. This design makes them a great fit for most lawn mower types, whether you have a side-discharge model or one with a bagger attachment.
Mulching blades are just good enough for both of these mower types, though not perfect. In the case of a side-discharge model, these blades are fine to have around. In creating smaller clippings, these blades can send their finer, soil-enhancing debris out the side of the mower, reducing the amount stuck to the mower deck at the end of the job. As for bagging mowers, they don't really benefit from mulching blades. The design of the mulching blade isn't meant for sending grass clippings backward and into the bag itself, so you're not going to pick up as many clippings as you would hope. At that point, neither the bag nor the mulching blade is living up to its fullest potential, so why even bother pairing them?
Evidently, between the two, using mulching blades with a side-discharge mower is the way to go over pairing such a blade with a bag. Beyond the latter scenario, in other instances, a mulching blade can be more of a hindrance than a help.
When to forgo mulching blades
In some scenarios, mulching blades are far from ideal. For example, if you mow infrequently and your lawn tends to grow tall and thick, a mulching blade isn't the best option. It will struggle to effectively mulch up this extra grass, resulting in clumping and piling that it's supposed to prevent. Similarly, mulching blades aren't great on wet or even damp grass. Grass that's supposed to be discharged is likely to stick to the blade and deck, meaning even with the right lawn mower-cleaning tools, you still face more extensive cleanup. Worse yet, on the job, your blade may struggle to move due to debris accumulation under the deck.
Even though they will largely work fine on a side-discharge mower, if you want optimal performance with such a model or a bagger, you'll want to grab a different yet similar blade over mulchers. A high-lift blade is specifically designed to pull grass clippings up and out of the mower deck, sending them into a bag or out of a designated discharge port. They're also better at handling taller, thicker lawns than their mulching counterparts. The only major downside here is that your grass clippings will be larger and potentially more noticeable, but if you're more concerned with dischargeability, bagging, and plowing through a thick or damp yard effectively, then it's the blade for you.
Bearing in mind which mower types and lawn conditions aren't ideal for a mulching blade, this begs the question: which mowers are? As it turns out, there's a specific mower variety to make the most of this type of blade.
Mulching blades work best on mulching mowers
If you plan to try a mulching blade, you'll want the right mower for the job. As the name implies, a mower created with mulching and clipping dispersion in mind is the one to choose, since it's intended for use with mulching blades. These decks are designed to disperse fine, mulched clippings in all directions rather than through a single side discharge port. This not only keeps clippings from clumping on one side of the mower, but also disperses them evenly throughout the lawn.
Naturally, it's no surprise that the deck of a mulching lawn mower is different from most other models to help achieve its mulching mandate. Compared to a regular side discharge or bag-equipped model, these mowers have a deeper deck intended to keep grass circulating near the blade longer. This allows the mulching blade to chop everything up multiple times over, resulting in the creation of smaller clippings before sending them out into the yard.
Mulching blades are great for cutting grass into small pieces and returning its nutrients to your yard's soil. Depending on your mower setup and lawn condition, though, you may be better off reaching for one of the other lawn mower blade types instead.