What Does A Buoy With Yellow And Blue Vertical Stripes Mean?

Understanding the meanings of various types of buoys is essential for any boater. For example, a boater familiar with the buoyage system will know that a buoy with black and white stripes is warning them of a hazard or obstruction between the buoy and the shore. Thus, they'll know to avoid this area accordingly. Similarly, you might spot a buoy with blue and yellow vertical stripes out on the water. Per the buoyage system established by the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation, once called the International Association of Lighthouse Authorities (IALA), this type of buoy indicates the location of an emergency wreck.

This type of buoy will have an equal number of blue and yellow stripes. The minimum number of total stripes is four, and the maximum is eight. Its shape is either a pillar or spar. In addition, it will typically include a vertical or perpendicular yellow cross as the top mark. The buoy may also feature an alternating blue and yellow light. Like a solid yellow buoy, it can help boaters avoid danger by alerting them to the presence and general location of a hazard.