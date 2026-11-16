How Much Does It Cost To Replace Garage Door Spring?
Garage doors are subject to a number of common problems, and a number of them concern the springs. Because they're tasked with counterbalancing the weight of the door itself, which can be tremendously heavy, a garage door's springs endure a lot of tension and occasionally need to be fully replaced. Don't worry: replacing a spring is considerably less expensive than replacing an entire garage door system.
Typically, replacing a spring will cost between $150 and $350 based on nationwide averages, most commonly landing close to $250. Prices will vary based on the type of spring. Torsion springs, which are the ones mounted above the opening of the metal shaft, are slightly more expensive, at around $75 to $150, while extension springs, the horizontal springs along the side tracks, are cheaper, around $50 to $100 per.
The remainder of the cost is labor, which will also vary by installer and by the number of springs you need replaced, but you can expect to pay between $75 and $150. While the cost isn't insignificant, replacing garage door springs is one of several home improvement projects you really should leave to the professionals.
Why it's best to replace springs in pairs (and avoid DIY)
There are some methods for extending the life of your springs, like spraying them down with the best lubricant for garage doors, which coats them in a thin film that will help protect them. When the time does come to replace them, however, the installer will likely advise replacing both matching springs at the same time.
Paired springs that were installed at the same time will have endured the same number of lift cycles and roughly the same amount of wear cross their lifespan. This means that the partner of a failed spring will also be pretty likely to fail around the same time; knock out both at once and you can save yourself making a second call soon after. It may also save you on things like service fees that get charged per visit regardless of labor.
As to why you should let a pro handle your spring replacement, it's primarily a safety issue. A typical garage door can weigh upwards of several hundred pounds, and that weight puts the springs under incredible mechanical tension. Without the specialized tools in a professional installer's kit, messing with those springs can lead to sudden, violent release, which can cause severe injury or property damage. A certified pro has the training and equipment to safely uncoil or adjust a spring without risking harm, or damage to your garage or vehicle.