How Much Does It Cost To Replace Garage Door Spring?

Garage doors are subject to a number of common problems, and a number of them concern the springs. Because they're tasked with counterbalancing the weight of the door itself, which can be tremendously heavy, a garage door's springs endure a lot of tension and occasionally need to be fully replaced. Don't worry: replacing a spring is considerably less expensive than replacing an entire garage door system.

Typically, replacing a spring will cost between $150 and $350 based on nationwide averages, most commonly landing close to $250. Prices will vary based on the type of spring. Torsion springs, which are the ones mounted above the opening of the metal shaft, are slightly more expensive, at around $75 to $150, while extension springs, the horizontal springs along the side tracks, are cheaper, around $50 to $100 per.

The remainder of the cost is labor, which will also vary by installer and by the number of springs you need replaced, but you can expect to pay between $75 and $150. While the cost isn't insignificant, replacing garage door springs is one of several home improvement projects you really should leave to the professionals.