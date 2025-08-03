What Is The Best Thing To Lubricate A Garage Door With?
Your garage door is an integral part of your home; it contributes to your overall home security by adding an extra layer of defense against intruders. However, though modern garage doors are extremely reliable and generally robust, they can't protect your home without proper care and maintenance. After all, you'll probably open your garage door around 1500 times a year. So, it makes sense to conduct regular maintenance, as some parts of your garage door, including hinges, motors, and chains, will inevitably experience wear and tear over time.
Basic garage door maintenance should start with lubricating any moving system (which you should do every six months). However, if your garage door starts squeaking, jerking, or resisting opening, that's a sign it's begging for proper lubrication. When this happens, your first instinct is to grab the nearest can of motor oil or WD-40. To be fair, these products might seem like obvious options as they are generally used as lubricating agents. But you should think twice before lubricating your garage door with WD-40.
While WD-40 might serve as a lubricant, it's more of a solvent that can clean and displace moisture. As such, using it to lubricate your garage door will attract dirt and remove the existing lubricant. That means it will increase wear and tear on garage door components, leading to noisy clunking sounds. Luckily, if you've a screeching garage door, there are some other products that'll handle this issue without damaging your garage door.
Best garage door lubricants you can buy right now on Amazon
To lubricate your garage door properly, you'll want to buy professional-grade lubricants explicitly built for your garage door system. That means it should prevent rust and reduce friction. Plus, it should help your door open and close smoothly and even extend the life of your garage door moving parts. But since there are numerous options in the market (and they're not created equal), you'll have to assess a few things before choosing the best lubricant for your garage door.
For instance, if you want to lubricate garage door components like hinges, tracks, and rollers, you'll want to use silicone-based sprays. By applying a product like the Gear Hugger Multipurpose Lubricant Spray (available at Amazon for $22), you'll easily lubricate hard-to-reach areas with small gaps and crevices. You'll also protect your garage door components against rust and corrosion. If you live in an area with frequent humidity, you can buy Blaster Premium Silicone Garage Door Lubricant at Amazon for $7. It will create a thin film that will protect the hinges and springs while making the door glide smoothly.
For high-friction areas like the metal hinges and chain drive, Amazon offers the Blaster Garage Door Lubricant for $40. It has extreme pressure agents that cling to metal and provide long-lasting coverage against wear and tear. Plus, it's a favorite among homeowners for its ability to quiet chains and tracks fast. A word of caution, though, don't grease your garage door's track; instead, clean it with a damp cloth.
Other crucial tips for garage door lubrication that homeowners should know
As mentioned earlier, there are many benefits to lubricating your garage door. But before you proceed with spraying your hinges and chains with a lubricant, there are some mistakes that are easy enough to make, and you should avoid them.
For instance, overapplying a lubricant might seem like an impressive way to remedy a noisy garage door, but too much lubricant can attract dust and grime. Over time, the moving parts will clog, potentially affecting the movement of your door. When lubricating your garage door, you should always focus on moving parts like springs, rollers, hinges, and the chain (if applicable). Therefore, that doesn't mean that using lubricants on tracks or plastic parts is a great idea. Some lubricants might degrade the plastic and even cause it to crack.
Additionally, you'll want to consider cleaning your garage door before applying any lubricant. Just like cleaning your power tools, use an old rag to remove old grease, paying special attention to joints, rollers, and hinges. This will help extend their lifespan and ensure the new application sticks properly. Lastly, stay committed to taking care of your garage door. The single most effective habit you can develop to make sure your garage door lasts longer is lubricating it two or three times a year. Don't wait to hear a squeak or squelch to address the issue. Instead, make lubrication a part of your seasonal home maintenance checklist to avoid costly repairs in the long run.