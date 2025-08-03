What Is The Best Thing To Lubricate A Garage Door With?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your garage door is an integral part of your home; it contributes to your overall home security by adding an extra layer of defense against intruders. However, though modern garage doors are extremely reliable and generally robust, they can't protect your home without proper care and maintenance. After all, you'll probably open your garage door around 1500 times a year. So, it makes sense to conduct regular maintenance, as some parts of your garage door, including hinges, motors, and chains, will inevitably experience wear and tear over time.

Basic garage door maintenance should start with lubricating any moving system (which you should do every six months). However, if your garage door starts squeaking, jerking, or resisting opening, that's a sign it's begging for proper lubrication. When this happens, your first instinct is to grab the nearest can of motor oil or WD-40. To be fair, these products might seem like obvious options as they are generally used as lubricating agents. But you should think twice before lubricating your garage door with WD-40.

While WD-40 might serve as a lubricant, it's more of a solvent that can clean and displace moisture. As such, using it to lubricate your garage door will attract dirt and remove the existing lubricant. That means it will increase wear and tear on garage door components, leading to noisy clunking sounds. Luckily, if you've a screeching garage door, there are some other products that'll handle this issue without damaging your garage door.