What Exactly Is Stiction & What Causes It?

Diesel engines are built for tough jobs, from pulling heavy loads to being ideal for long-haul trucking. And like any engine, diesels have their pros and cons, one particular issue being stiction. In case the term is unfamiliar, stiction is short for static friction, and it refers to the resistance that must be overcome to get two touching surfaces moving.

This means it isn't technically exclusive to diesel engines, although it's used to describe when a moving part inside the diesel engine gets stuck or moves sluggishly instead of sliding back and forth like it's supposed to. This usually occurs when dirty, degraded oil turns into gunk, preventing engine parts inside from sliding freely.

Specifically, when engine oil gets too hot, it breaks down and forms a sticky varnish that clings to metal components, which makes diesel engine parts work less efficiently. Stiction is often an issue for any engine using HEUI (hydraulically actuated, electronically controlled unit injector) injectors, as they rely on hot, high-pressure engine oil to push fuel into the cylinders. However, stiction is also present in common rail direct fuel injectors, as the engine oil can still break down over time, forming sludge.